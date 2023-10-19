Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,917 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after acquiring an additional 233,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

