Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 440.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

