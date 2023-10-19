Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $359.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $287.31 and a one year high of $428.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
