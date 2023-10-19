Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2,184.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,452 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of TEGNA worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TEGNA by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TEGNA stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

