Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,514 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Shell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

