Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
