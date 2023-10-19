Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 102,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

