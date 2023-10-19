Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,903 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Down 1.3 %

AFL stock opened at $80.35 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

