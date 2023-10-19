Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Avnet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 196.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.