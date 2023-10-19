Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,485,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 82,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.