Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Sony Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONY stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

