Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.06 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,928 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

