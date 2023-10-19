Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 62.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $239.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

