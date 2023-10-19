Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Amdocs worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $81.34 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

