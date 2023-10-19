Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Garmin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Garmin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GRMN opened at $105.07 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

