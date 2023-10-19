Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 25,701 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $246.56 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $255.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.57 and its 200-day moving average is $227.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

