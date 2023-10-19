Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 131.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $175.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $131.34 and a one year high of $195.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. The company had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.