Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 234.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $153.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.89.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

