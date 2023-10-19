Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$7.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.85-$6.97 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $87.00 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

