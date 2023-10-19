Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown Castle also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.58 EPS.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.89.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $86.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

