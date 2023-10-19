Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Stock Performance

CCK traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,294. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.