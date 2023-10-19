Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

