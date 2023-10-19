Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

NASDAQ META opened at $316.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $815.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,249 shares of company stock worth $12,246,219 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

