Curi Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $187.79 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $190.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.02, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

