Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,452 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $187.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -458.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $190.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

