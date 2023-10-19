Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,452 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWD
CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.3 %
CRWD stock opened at $187.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of -458.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $190.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.