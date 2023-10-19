Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.