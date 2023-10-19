Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

CYCC opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

