Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,123 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

