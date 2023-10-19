Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 413 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $841.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $863.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $835.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $521.43 and a 1 year high of $940.00.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,878 shares of company stock worth $51,907,770 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

