Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,407 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 246.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 53.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $162.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.