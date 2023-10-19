Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

ROST opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.