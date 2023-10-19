Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

XEL opened at $59.33 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.