Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,023 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $405.61 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $419.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.83 and its 200-day moving average is $376.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.