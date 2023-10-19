Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,163 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $236.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.37 and a 200 day moving average of $266.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

