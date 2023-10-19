Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $88.19 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.