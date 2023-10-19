Dakota Wealth Management Buys 23,039 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

