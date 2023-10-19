Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,449 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $521.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.59 and a 200 day moving average of $487.45. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

