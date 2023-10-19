Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,733 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,780,000 after buying an additional 2,386,445 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 424.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,979,526 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

Get Our Latest Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.