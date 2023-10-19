Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after acquiring an additional 812,475 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $204.80 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $204.73 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.92 and a 200 day moving average of $242.36.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.60.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

