Decred 1-Day Volume Hits $870,611.06 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Decred has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $185.22 million and approximately $870,611.06 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $11.89 or 0.00041813 BTC on exchanges.
About Decred
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,575,197 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
