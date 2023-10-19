Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report) were up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 100,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 148,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Desert Gold Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

