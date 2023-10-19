DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Critical Contrast

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) and DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Symbotic and DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 4 8 0 2.67 DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00

Symbotic currently has a consensus price target of $48.69, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Symbotic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -2.25% -57.19% -2.80% DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Symbotic and DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.8% of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Symbotic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symbotic and DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $593.31 million 39.48 -$79.00 million ($0.39) -108.05 DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symbotic.

Summary

Symbotic beats DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software. Symbotic Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services. It also provides compact engine systems and engine accessories. The company products are used in various applications, such as construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, boats, and other applications. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

