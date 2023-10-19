DHT (NYSE:DHT) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

DHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. DHT has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business's revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DHT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,190,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $142,587,000 after buying an additional 411,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,906,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after purchasing an additional 442,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,966,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

