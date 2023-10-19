Duality Advisers LP Acquires 2,165 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.22.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.64. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

