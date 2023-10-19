Duality Advisers LP Boosts Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 4.6 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

