Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

