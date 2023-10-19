Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 228,180 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.55 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

