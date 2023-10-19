Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,294 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,445,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,389,000 after buying an additional 167,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CommScope by 59.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after buying an additional 3,056,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Insider Activity at CommScope

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,125,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,064.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,400 shares of company stock worth $204,710 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Read Our Latest Report on COMM

CommScope Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.