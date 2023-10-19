Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Sprout Social by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,086,000 after buying an additional 284,222 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Sprout Social by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Sprout Social by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $595,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 242,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,691.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,485 in the last 90 days. 11.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

