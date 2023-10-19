Duality Advisers LP Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,333 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218,968 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $329,735,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.